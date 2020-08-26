Five Useful Things Your Galaxy Note20 Can Do in the Next Normal Era

In recent times, the way we live our lives and manage our daily routines has changed exponentially. The boundaries between the ways we work and how we play have become blurred, and the already-important role that technology has in our lives has only become more paramount.

The powerful Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, along with their versatile ecosystem, have been designed to help us achieve more in this age of the next normal, and deliver new connected experiences across health, productivity and more. Check out these five Galaxy Note20 features that can keep help optimize your productivity and keep you working efficiently, even when remote.

Work Smarter With the Redefined Samsung Notes

The Galaxy Note20 comes with a redefined Samsung Notes experience that makes note taking, editing and management easier than ever before, giving you more options when looking to optimize your remote working or studying. Say you are following along with a class online; you can now directly import your PDF lecture materials into Samsung Notes and annotate them freely with your S Pen for a more cohesive learning experience. For those taking notes during a longer class, lecture or presentation, the new Audio Bookmark feature lets users attach and time sync voice recordings to their text. When reviewing back your Notes, just tap on the word you wrote and it will play back the audio time synced to it. Samsung Notes also provides more options for users getting a head start on the next big work presentation or product design – you can instantly export any handwritten notes into PowerPoint slides, PDF files and Word documents for seamless sharing with the rest of the team.

Expand Your Galaxy Note20 Experience For those who enjoy being able to work and play seamlessly across different devices, the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra come with several features to provide you with effective mobility and flexibility, whatever the task may be. The revamped Link to Windows and integrated Your Phone app from Microsoft gives you full access to all your apps and files on your PC through screen mirroring, meaning you can manage any notifications and documents whether you are on your phone or PC. If you’re jotting down an important memo or editing a document from your phone with Samsung Notes, you can easily access your most recent edits on your other device – be it a tablet or Windows 10 PC – thanks to the app’s Note Sync capability that lets you pull up your notes and easily pick up where you left off. Furthermore, using Samsung DeX’s advanced capabilities, users can now wirelessly connect their Galaxy Note20 series device to their Smart TV so as to harness a bigger-screen experience for all their multimedia and entertainment needs. While enjoying your favorite content on your Smart TV, you can easily simultaneously reply to a text or jot something down in Samsung Notes for a dual-screen experience without interruption.

Achieve Your Health Goals on Your Own With Galaxy Watch3 Staying healthy, fit and proactive while working or studying from home is by no means an easy feat, but with Galaxy Watch3, you can stay on track with the smartwatch’s advanced health management and fitness features – a true digital companion. The Samsung Health app on Galaxy Watch3 provides a range of leading health measurement capabilities, all accessible straight from your wrist or your Galaxy Note20’s screen. Be you relaxing after a long day or taking a break between remote meetings, you can check in with your health or your step count quickly and easily. Samsung Health also provides over 120 different home training programs and dedicated tracking features so that you can enjoy personal training right from the comfort of your home, and thanks to the wearable’s direct integration with your Galaxy Note20 device and Samsung account, you can easily control your favorite workout music and more straight from your wrist.

Use Your Galaxy Buds Live as a Microphone Along with the revolutionary design and comfortable fit that make them perfect for listening to music or taking calls with, even for extended periods of time, Galaxy Buds Live come with advanced sound technologies to help you get the most out of your connected device experience while looking to stay productive. As Galaxy Buds Live feature a 12mm speaker and Sound by AKG, you can enjoy a clear audio quality – covering both high and low sound spectrums – that means you will never again miss a beat, be you following an online class or just tuning in to your favorite music playlist. Furthermore, thanks to its three microphones and Voice Pickup Unit that isolates the sound of your voice and reduces background noise, the Galaxy Buds Live offer you utmost clarity when you speak when taking part in a group meeting, lecture or even just catching up with a friend.

Stay Connected to Those Who Matter With a Pro-Grade Camera Experience