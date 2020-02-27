Five-time Grand Slam champion ‘says goodbye’ to tennis

Sharapova said she’s “ready to scale another mountain” in an essay for for a fashion magazine, announcing her decision.

The 32-year-old, who has won five Grand Slam titles throughout her career, said she is moving on from the game that she once dominated.

Sharapova’s career was derailed after a doping ban in 2016 that barred her from playing for 15 months.

She has also long dealt with problems in her right shoulder, forcing her to undergo multiple surgeries, the most recent in 2019.

Today she is ranked 373 in the World Tennis Association singles rankings.