Five people including 4 policemen injured in an explosion inside police station in Dhaka

The explosion took place at the Pallabi police station in Dhaka where police had kept firearms and a ‘weighing machine’ recovered during a raid last night. The bomb kept inside a ‘weighing machine’ like contraption exploded before the bomb disposal squad could arrive.

The police have ruled out involvement of any terrorist group in the act. Briefing the media about the incident, Additional Commissioner (crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) Krishnapada Roy (DMP) said that till now there is no evidence of any terrorist involvement in the act. He said it seemed to be linked to some criminal gangs active in the city from where other recovery of firearms was made.

The injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, the police headquarters had issued an alert for its various units to remain vigilant of any possible attack by the terrorist outfits like Neo-JMB in the country ahead of the Eid-Ul-Azha festival falling on August 1. It has instructed its units across the country to take measures for the protection of important locations like airports, police establishments, government offices, embassies and religious places.