Five nominated for Khel Ratna, 27 for Arjuna Awards

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and Paralympian T Mariyappan will be getting the highest sporting honour of the country at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August. Arjuna awards have also been handed out to Sarika Kale for kho kho, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi for basketball and Shiva Keshavan for luge in winter games.

In order to promote the indigenous games, kho kho was included in the list. Shiva Keshavan too won an Arjuna award after having retired from the sport. This is only the first time since 2016 names of 4 athletes will be given the Khel Ratna award. Rio Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Dipa Karmakar and Sakshi Malik along with shooter Jitu Rai were collectively given the award in 2016. Meanwhile, Mariappan Thangavelu created history at the Rio Paralympic Games when he won the gold medal in High Jump (T42).

List of the players who received the awards

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

1. Rohit Sharma Cricket

2. Mariyappan T. Para Athletics

3. Manika Batra Table Tennis

4. Vinesh Wrestling

5. Rani Hockey

2. DRONACHARYA AWARD (Life- Time Category)

1. Dharmendra Tiwary Archery

2. Purushotham Rai Athletics

3. Shiv Singh Boxing

4. Romesh Pathania Hockey

5. Krishan Kumar Hooda Kabaddi

6. Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar Para Powerlifting

7. Naresh Kumar Tennis

8. Om Parkash Dahiya Wrestling

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Regular Category)

1. Jude Felix Sebastian Hockey

2. Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb

3. Jaspal Rana Shooting

4. Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu

5. Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

ARJUNA AWARD

1. Atanu Das Archery

2. Dutee Chand Athletics

3. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy Badminton

4. Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty Badminton

5. Vishesh Bhriguvanshi Basketball

6. Subedar Manish Kaushik Boxing

7. Lovlina Borgohain Boxing

8. Ishant Sharma Cricket

9. Deepti Sharma Cricket

10. Sawant Ajay Anant Equestrian

11. Sandesh Jhingan Football

12. Aditi Ashok Golf

13. Akashdeep Singh Hockey

14. Deepika Hockey

15. Deepak Kabaddi

16. Kale Sarika Sudhakar Kho Kho

17. Dattu Baban Bhokanal Rowing

18. Manu Bhaker Shooting

19. Saurabh Chaudhary Shooting

20. Madhurika Suhas Patkar Table Tennis

21. Divij Sharan Tennis

22. Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports

23. Divya Kakran Wrestling

24. Rahul Aware Wrestling

25. Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming

26. Sandeep Para Athletics

27. Manish Narwal Para Shooting

DHYAN CHAND AWARD

1. Kuldip Singh Bhullar Athletics

2. Jincy Philips Athletics

3. Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe Badminton

4. Trupti Murgunde Badminton

5. N. Usha Boxing

6. Lakha Singh Boxing

7. Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu Football

8. Ajit Singh Hockey

9. Manpreet Singh Kabaddi

10. J. Ranjith Kumar Para Athletics

11. Satyaprakash Tiwari Para Badminton

12. Manjeet Singh Rowing

13. Sachin Nag Swimming

14. Nandan P Bal Tennis

15. Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019

1. Anita Devi Land Adventure

2. Col. Sarfraz Singh Land Adventure

3. Taka Tamut Land Adventure

4. Narender Singh Land Adventure

5. Keval Hiren Kakka Land Adventure

6. Satendra Singh Water Adventure

7. Gajanand Yadava Air Adventure

8. Shri Magan Bissa Life Time Achievement

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development.

By Tapas Bhattacharya