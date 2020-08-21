Five nominated for Khel Ratna, 27 for Arjuna Awards

Cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal, Table Tennis player Manika Batra and Paralympian T Mariyappan will be getting the highest sporting honour of the country at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on 29th August. Arjuna awards have also been handed out to Sarika Kale for kho kho, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi for basketball and Shiva Keshavan for luge in winter games.

In order to promote the indigenous games, kho kho was included in the list. Shiva Keshavan too won an Arjuna award after having retired from the sport. This is only the first time since 2016 names of 4 athletes will be given the Khel Ratna award. Rio Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, Dipa Karmakar and Sakshi Malik along with shooter Jitu Rai were collectively given the award in 2016. Meanwhile, Mariappan Thangavelu created history at the Rio Paralympic Games when he won the gold medal in High Jump (T42).

List of the players who received the awards

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARD

1.                            Rohit Sharma     Cricket

2.                            Mariyappan T.   Para Athletics

3.                            Manika Batra     Table Tennis

4.                            Vinesh  Wrestling

5.                            Rani       Hockey

 

2.            DRONACHARYA AWARD (Life- Time Category)

 

1.                            Dharmendra Tiwary        Archery

2.                            Purushotham Rai              Athletics

3.                            Shiv Singh            Boxing

4.                            Romesh Pathania             Hockey

5.                            Krishan Kumar Hooda     Kabaddi

6.                            Vijay Bhalchandra Munishwar    Para Powerlifting

7.                            Naresh Kumar   Tennis

8.                            Om Parkash Dahiya         Wrestling

 

DRONACHARYA AWARD (Regular Category)

1.                            Jude Felix Sebastian        Hockey

2.                            Yogesh Malviya Mallakhamb

3.                            Jaspal Rana         Shooting

4.                            Kuldeep Kumar Handoo Wushu

5.                            Gaurav Khanna Para Badminton

 

ARJUNA AWARD

1.                            Atanu Das            Archery

2.                            Dutee Chand      Athletics

3.                            Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy               Badminton

4.                            Chirag Chandrasekhar Shetty      Badminton

5.                            Vishesh Bhriguvanshi     Basketball

6.                            Subedar Manish Kaushik               Boxing

7.                            Lovlina Borgohain            Boxing

8.                            Ishant Sharma   Cricket

9.                            Deepti Sharma  Cricket

10.                          Sawant Ajay Anant          Equestrian

11.                          Sandesh Jhingan               Football

12.                          Aditi Ashok         Golf

13.                          Akashdeep Singh             Hockey

14.                          Deepika               Hockey

15.                          Deepak Kabaddi

16.                          Kale Sarika Sudhakar      Kho Kho

17.                          Dattu Baban Bhokanal   Rowing

18.                          Manu Bhaker     Shooting

19.                          Saurabh Chaudhary         Shooting

20.                          Madhurika Suhas Patkar               Table Tennis

21.                          Divij Sharan        Tennis

22.                          Shiva Keshavan Winter Sports

23.                          Divya Kakran      Wrestling

24.                          Rahul Aware      Wrestling

25.                          Suyash Narayan Jadhav Para Swimming

26.                          Sandeep              Para Athletics

27.                          Manish Narwal                  Para Shooting

 

DHYAN CHAND AWARD

1.                            Kuldip Singh Bhullar        Athletics

2.                            Jincy Philips        Athletics

3.                            Pradeep Shrikrishna Gandhe       Badminton

4.                            Trupti Murgunde             Badminton

5.                            N. Usha Boxing

6.                            Lakha Singh        Boxing

7.                            Sukhvinder Singh Sandhu             Football

8.                            Ajit Singh             Hockey

9.                            Manpreet Singh Kabaddi

10.                          J. Ranjith Kumar                Para Athletics

11.                          Satyaprakash Tiwari        Para Badminton

12.                          Manjeet Singh                  Rowing

13.                          Sachin Nag          Swimming

14.                          Nandan P Bal      Tennis

15.                          Netarpal Hooda Wrestling

 

TENZING NORGAY NATIONAL ADVENTURE AWARDS 2019

1.                            Anita Devi           Land Adventure

2.                            Col. Sarfraz Singh             Land Adventure

3.                            Taka Tamut         Land Adventure

4.                            Narender Singh Land Adventure

5.                            Keval Hiren Kakka            Land Adventure

6.                            Satendra Singh  Water Adventure

7.                            Gajanand Yadava             Air Adventure

8.                            Shri Magan Bissa              Life Time Achievement

 

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for life time contribution to sports development.

By Tapas Bhattacharya

