Five new Ministers inducted in MP cabinet expansion

Narottam Mishra, Tulsi Silavat, Kamal Patel, Govind Singh Rajput and Meena Singh were sworn in as ministers on Tuesday. Senior leader Shivraj Singh was working alone since taking oath as Chief Minister in the state on March 23 and his cabinet was sworn in after about a month on Tuesday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, all measures to prevent corona infection were taken care including social distancing. Bhopal is in the red zone of corona outbreak so oath-taking ceremony was also been simple and brief.

To avoid the crowd, the media was also kept away from the coverage of this event and swearing-in program was broadcast live on YouTube channel of the public relations department. Even after being small cabinet, regional and caste equations have been taken care by the BJP leadership. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporters have also been included in the cabinet. Significantly, after the assembly elections in December 2018, a coalition government was formed by Congress under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

Later, the 15-month-old Congress government collapsed due to the resignation of 22 MLAs who were supporters of the then Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. After that, the BJP re-formed its government on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.