Five hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19 doing well: SAI

Additionally, SAI has got on board expert doctors from Manipal Hospital, who have also attended to the players. Dr. Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government and diagnosed the players on Saturday, said,

“The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases. Except for one the other four players did not have a fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines.” Routine investigations as per protocol will be conducted by doctors till their vitals are normal again.

To ensure that the five athletes have 24-hours access to the SAI authorities on campus, two SAI officers have been earmarked to exclusively monitor the athletes and cater to their requirements. Speaking from Bengaluru, Graham Reid, chief coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team said, “I am constantly in touch with all five of them and they are doing fine. SAI has made every arrangement to give them the best care. The chefs are making special dishes for them as per their choice, beyond the mess menu, and the athletes are very happy about it.”