Five-day session of Bihar assembly begins today

All newly elected MLAs are being tested for Covid-19 in view of the pandemic. Assembly Secretary RK Singh said, all staff of the assembly and legislative council secretariats have also been tested for Covid-19.

The entire Assembly premise has been sanitized and wearing mask has been made mandatory for all.

On the first two days, all 243 newly elected members of assembly will be administered oath by the pro-tem speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi.

New assembly speaker will be elected on November 25. On next day, Governor Phagu Chauhan will address the joint session of State legislature.

In the new assembly, NDA has 125 seats. An independent MLA has also extended its support to the ruling alliance.

Out of 243 member of house 105 are new who will take oath for the first time.

On the last day of session vote of thanks and government reply will be given.

The pro- tem speaker has instructed to maintain social distancing during session.

