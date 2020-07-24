Fitness awareness has helped Indians build immunity during pandemic: Kiren Rijiju

Pointing to the importance of citizens staying fit during the pandemic, the sports minister said that Fit India Movement, has been useful in fighting the pandemic since building fitness and immunity is crucial during these Covid times.

India has successfully created awareness about the importance of staying fit through a series of dedicated online programmes for citizens on fitness and well-being, all through the pandemic.

Rijiju also spoke of diversification of sports delivery models and shared how India is successfully running online training programmes for athletes and skill upgradation courses for coaches.

However, in the second phase of lockdown, on-ground training and conducting sporting activities will be the focus of the Indian government, he reiterated.

The sports minister also shared the contribution of the youth volunteers of the Youth Affairs Ministry in the fight against Covid.

While hailing the collaborative spirit of the commonwealth nations, Sports Minister also thank the Commonwealth Games Committee for agreeing to add the disciplines of shooting and archery to the 2022 Commonwealth Games.