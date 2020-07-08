Fit India Movement is becoming people’s movement in true sense: Kiren Rijiju

He said, in the last few months, 2.5 lakh schools have registered for Fit India School Programme. The Minister said, the movement aims to make the countrymen fit and make the country a great sporting nation. He said, India has a rich tradition of sports, but we have not developed it as a culture. The Minister expressed happiness that CBSE and other organizations and the sportspersons are taking the Fit India Movement forward.

Addressing the webinar, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, physical and mental fitness is crucial for everyone. He said, to make the country strong and best, fitness is necessary. The Minister said, India has given Knowledge, Science, Research, Sports and Yoga to the World. He said, India can again become world leader, Vishwa Guru.