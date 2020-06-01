Fishermen in Tuticorin in Tamilnadu set out to sea today after three months

Out of a total of 240 mechanised boats in the Tuticorin fishing port, 120 went to sea today. This was agreed to at a meeting of fisheries department officials and fishermen representatives.

Accordingly, 120 of the boats will go to sea on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the remaining 120 on Tuesday Thursday and Saturday.

Fishermen and traders alone were permitted by the authorities to enter the fishing harbor. Their body temperature was monitored and tokens issued to them for conducting their operations.

All the fishermen went out to sea clad in masks.Only 12 fishermen were permitted on a boat as against the normal 21 member crew.

The fishermen said it was a matter of joy that they had been given permission to resume fishing activities after 3 months in Tuticorin. They said their income depended on returning to work and the availability of fish at sea.

