First trial container ship from Kolkata to Agartala through Chattogram Port of Bangladesh flagged off

Terming this as a historic move, the Minister said that it will open a new chapter in the India-Bangladesh maritime relations by allowing use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for transit of goods from India.

In a tweet, he said that it was a big breakthrough in the development and connectivity of North East India which will reduce time and logistics cost for cargo movement.

It will increase economic activities, employment and will bring prosperity in India as well as Bangladesh.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Shipping, the trial consignment includes TMT steel bars destined for Tripura and pulses for Assam.

After reaching Chattogram, the consignment will move to Agartala on Bangladeshi trucks.

The trial run follows the understanding reached between the two countries during the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019 when the Standard Operating Procedures (SoP) for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for transit of goods was finalised.

The operationalisation of these ports of transit for Indian goods will significantly reduce the time taken in carrying goods through Bangladesh while it will also enhance business and revenue for Bangladesh as its trucks and vessels will be used to move the Indian cargo.

In recent years both the countries have enhanced cooperation in shipping and inland water trade. Under the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade, in addition to the six existing Ports of Call, five more in each country have been added recently.

