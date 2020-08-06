First Look: Unboxing the Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are officially here, and they’re ready to transform how smartphone users work, play, create and connect.

Samsung’s most powerful Notes yet bring PC power and the best Galaxy mobile gaming experience available to the palm of your hand. Both come packed with industry-leading productivity tools, including a new and improved S Pen, and both have been optimized, inside and out, to immerse you in your favorite entertainment.

For those who just can’t wait to get their hands on the devices, we’ve got a very special treat: a sneak peek at the Galaxy Note20 Ultra’s unboxing experience! Check out the video below to see what’s inside the box, and don’t forget to visit Samsung Newsroom’s Galaxy page for more information on the newest Notes.

