First in State: Udaipur sets devolved model for community involvement in vaccination drive

‘25% target achieved in 4 days’

Udaipur : Promoting acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccines is critical to achieving herd immunity, protecting the vulnerable population, and reopening social and economic life. A call from the Udaipur collector to all communities to participate in the vaccination drive, four days ago, has shown tremendous results as the medical department is flooding with requests from various samaj, groups and institutions for holding vaccination camps at their locations.

More than 25 organisations and Samaj have voluntarily held vaccination camps in the past four days and the daily average of inoculation in the city periphery has increased from 8 thousand to a whooping 30 thousand persons per day. Twenty five percent of the target i.e. 45plus age group have been vaccinated in just four days. Against the target of 8.99 lakh people above 45years, a total of 2 lakh 24 thousand 743 have been vaccinated so far.

From April 1st onwards, the state government had launched a vaccination drive for people above 45 yrs age. Seeing the reluctance and hesitation of the public, Udaipur Collector ChetanRam Deora had appealed to the head of the communities and samaj to come ahead and motivate their people to get themselves vaccinated and win the battle against corona.

The call made an impact and communities stepped ahead. Jain Social Group, Sindhi Samaj, Dawoodi Bohra Samaj, Muslim community, Vipra Foundation, Gujarati Samaj, Bhatt Mewada Samaj etc held camps at the community buildings, religious places etc where a large number of people turned up to take the vaccine shots.

” People who are hesitant, reluctant, distrusting, or otherwise not motivated with respect to being vaccinated need encouragement from their society to make them realize that vaccination decision is right for them. Public engagement will only play a central role in building confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines” Deora told Udaipur Kiran.

Zila Parishad CEO Dr Manju, ADM (adm) OP Bunkar and CMHO Dinesh Kharadi have been assigned the task of monitoring these vaccination camps. While on March 31, there were just 167 centers where some 8 thousand people were vaccinated, on April 3 the number of centers crossed 450 and the vaccine takers were above 30 thousand persons.