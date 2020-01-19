First In India Transradial Case Of Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy

“Coronary Blockage Can Now Be Treated with Shockwave”

Udaipur / Chittorgarh : Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy for managing the challenging calcium buildup in coronary arteries arrived in India last week after a long wait for improvising patient outcomes on approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy uses acoustic sonic waves and the principle of lithotripsy which is created on extremely low pressures to address the most challenging calcium buildups.

The first 3 consecutive Transradial cases of Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy of India were carried out on 13th January2020 at CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad. DrKeyur Parikh, DrTejas V. Patel and the CIMS Cardiology team of specialists watched over this groundbreaking procedure to its success.

The shockwave is administered by pressing the button of a unique pulse generator which is attached to the console of the system in just 30-40 seconds. The safe device allows challenging the calcium with a few presses of the button.

“The Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy is truly groundbreaking, and we are proud of the fact that these three were the first cases of transradialshockwave therapy in India. The conventional balloons had failed even at extremely high pressures in these three cases and one of three patients had been waiting for over a year for preferential treatment to address the challenging calcium in his coronary arteries,” said DrKeyur Parikh.

“In complex cases, the calcium residing for years or decades in coronary arteries does not let the conventional balloons to dilate the lesion, and this leads to unsatisfactory results in angioplasties performed. With the advent of shockwave, the most complex lesions with hard calcium can be handled in a much simpler way with least rates of adverse events,” said DrTejas V Patel.

With the advent of SHOCKWAVE the most complex lesions with hard calcium can be handled in a much simpler way. This simple technique of lithotripsy ensures the lower risk of adverse events which includes perforations/dissections compared to conventional techniques.