First, Govt doctors save low birth weight baby with 75 days treatment

Udaipur : Doctors of Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at the government RNT medical college here saved life of an extremely underweight newborn baby girl who weighed just 670 grams at birth. After receiving critical care and treatment, the baby gained weight and now is around 1375 grams. She was discharged on Tuesday. This is also the first case where any newborn was admitted in the government hospital for 75 days.

Devali Bai (18) resident of Nichali Odan in Rajsamand district gave birth to a baby of 670 grams at 26 weeks gestation on October 27. The delivery took place at her home and later the baby was taken to Nathdwara Government Hospital from where she was referred to Maharana Bhupal hospital attached to RNT Medical College. The baby was admitted to SNCU on the same day.

Dr R L Suman, Medical Superintendent told TOI that the mother of the baby weighed just 40kgs and was primipara (woman giving birth first time) had taken 3 antenatal visits and 2 doses of T.T. He said the newborn due to premature delivery was also very sick because of extreme low birth weight. Senior professor and head of paediatrics department Dr Suresh Goyaltold Udaipur Kiran ” the baby was kept on oxygen, intravenous fluids, parenteral nutrition, baseline antibiotics and monitoring. The baby was transfused blood four times. The health of the baby deteriorated number of times during first 30 days because of feeding problems but later on had sustained weight gain. ” During the 75 days stay in NICU/Hospital, all medicines/food/other facilities were provided free of cost under Janani Shishu Suraksha Yojana (JSSY)” informed Lakhan Poswal, Principal and Controller of RNT Medical college. The follow up of baby was done on T and she was normal. The parents have been counselled about feeding, prevention of hypothermia, symptoms of sickness and other tips about baby care. The parents have been asked to bring the baby after seven days for the follow up.