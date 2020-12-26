First goods train run on Ajmer-Udaipur electrified rail route

Udaipur : On Saturday, the NWR inaugurated the Ajmer-Udaipur electrified railway route with the successful trip of a goods train between Madar and RanaPratap Nagar station. The locomotive with an electric engine started off from Madar in Ajmer from 3.20am, reached Udaipur’s station at 10.45am.The DRM, Ajmer division NK Parsuramka termed it as a historical moment for the division and said that people had been awaiting for this day since years when an electric train would run on this route.

He said very soon, a passenger train too would be run on the route. The Ajmer-Udaipur electrified rail route project covers a distance of 294.50 kilometers and cost around 320.18 crore rupees to the railways. The commissioner of railway safety approved the route after an inspection on December 18 and after the green signal from the officials, the first goods train was chugged off on the route on saturday. The electrification work between Ajmer-Palanpur section too is under progress.

The DRM said with the completion of the electrification project Udaipur is connected with the electric track of Ajmer, Jaipur and Delhi and the journey time too would be reduced. ” Increased train speed, elimination of pollution caused by the diesal engine, more loading capacity and chances of having more trains on this route are the benefits of this project” the officer said.

