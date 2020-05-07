First flight with 181 passengers from Abu Dhabi lands in Kochi as part of Vande Bharat Mission

60 passengers are from Thrissur. Three KSRTC buses have been arranged for the passengers. A total of eight KSRTC buses and about 40 taxis are available for transport of passengers to quarantine.

The passengers of the flight are divided into six batches of 30 each. They are first screened with a thermal scanner. If someone shows symptoms, they will be immediately transferred to Kovid Care Center.

Five counters have been set up for immigration proceedings. The steps will be completed in a maximum of one and a half minutes. Travelers will then be given a class on how to maintain the Quarantine norms.

An affidavit saying it will not be violated will be obtained. After the passport scan with the NORKA, the thermal scan will be done again. Passengers will be sent to quarantine in batches of same district.

