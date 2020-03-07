First ever Khelo India Winter Games begin today at Gulmarg in J&K

Organised by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Games will be held in various sports disciplines.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju has reached Gulmarg for the Games. Mr Rijiju also participated in an interactive session with youth at the National Integration Camp hosted by Government Physical Education College Gadoora, Ganderbal on Friday.

The camp was hosted to motivate and guide the youth for their active participation in the promotion of unity, communal harmony, national integration, FIT India.

Later sports material kits under FIT India campaign and promotion of sports culture among rural youth were distributed to over 250 youth hailing from youth clubs from Ganderbal and Srinagar district.

