First ever Khelo India Winter Games begin at Gulmarg in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg is hosting Khelo India Winter Games 2020 from March 7th to 11th.

While addressing the gathering at Gulmarg, the Minister said the event is a momentous occasion not only for J&K but also for the whole nation. Union Minister said that such type of sports shall be organised every year at Gulmarg.

Union Sports Minister said that a training academy shall be established on the standards of International level in which international coaches shall impart training to sportspersons. Union Sports Minister said that in April this year, he will visit Kashmir to explore the possibilities of Water Sports for promoting the sports tourism in the valley.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Friday participated in an interactive session with youth at National Integration Camp hosted by Government Physical Education College Gadoora, Ganderbal.

The camp was hosted to motivate and guide the youth for their active participation in the promotion of unity, communal harmony, national integration, FIT India.