First evacuation by land-route takes place in Bangladesh

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das came to the border of Akhaura to see off the first batch of evacuees through the land route.

Speaking to Prasar Bharti special correspondent at Akhaura High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das said that on Thursday 230 stranded Indian nationals will leave for Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya from the land ports in Bangladesh. She said till now before Thursday’s evacuation about 1500 people have been evacuated under the Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh.

With these evacuations, till Thursday, more than 1700 people have been evacuated from Bangladesh to India under the Vande Bharat Mission of government of India to bring back Indians from abroad who have been stranded due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

The evacuation from Bangladesh started on 8th May. Flights from Dhaka have operated to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar.