First day of holy month of Ramzan observed all over country

The worshippers offered special daily night prayers called “Taraweeh” at their homes last night in compliance with nationwide lockdown norms amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Several Muslim clerics, leaders, scholars and religious organisations have already appealed to Muslims to offer prayers and other religious rituals during holy month of Ramzan staying inside their homes adhering social distance.

Ramzan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar and Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated at the culmination of this month