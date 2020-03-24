Tuesday , March 24 2020
First case of community spread in Argentina

Argentina has confirmed first case of community spread of coronavirus, prompting authorities to seek tougher measures to tackle the virus moving further across the country.

 

The country has seen 301 cases and four dead from COVID-19 so far, and President Alberto Fernandez has ordered a national quarantine from last Friday until March 31.

 

The Argentine government has announced it had reached out to Britain`s ambassador in Buenos Aires to offer material support to the inhabitants of the Falkland Islands hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

