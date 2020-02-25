First anniversary of National War Memorial being observed

Earlier in the morning, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and veterans from the three services laid wreath to pay homage to the fallen soldiers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said that, this War Memorial is a tribute to those fallen soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty. He affirmed that India will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice.

The memorial is a fitting tribute to those heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during various wars and internal security challenges since Independence. The monument was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25th February last year. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi had said, the memorial was built in the memory of those who had laid down their lives for the country.

The National War Memorial commemorates the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the Counter Insurgency Operations and Peace Keeping Missions. More than 25 thousand soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces have laid down their lives to defend the country’s sovereignty and integrity. For the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti on Republic Day this year. The memorial helps in strengthening the sense of high moral values, sacrifice and national pride in the citizens. Over the last one year, more than 21 lakh people including dignitaries, both domestic and foreign, have visited the memorial.