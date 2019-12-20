Fires on the streets of Lebanon as Hassan Diab appointed new PM

Protesters lit tyres on fire and overturned garbage bins in Beirut, Sidon and Tripoli, while others demonstrated outside the Parliament building in the centre of the capital.

Diab said that he would quickly form a government to pull the country out of economic crisis after he was designated with support from Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war. Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned on 29 Oct, prompted by the protests against the ruling elite.