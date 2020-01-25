FIR against Samsung India, ex MP’s son in handset refund case

Udaipur : At the order of a court in Udaipur, Bhupalpura police has registered a case against Samsung India Ltd and a former MP’s son regarding a handset refund case. The Judicial Magistrate, Udaipur city, South-2 in her order asked the police to register the case which was pending at the station since October last.

The complainant Sunil Pillai a resident of Ayad area held that the company didnot give him refund of Rs 33,500 against a mobile that was purchased in 2011. The handset was dead within three months of purchase and Pillai declined the company’s offer for a replacement. The company granted full refund of the amount however the complainant didn’t receive the cheque which the company had issued reportedly in April 2011.

The complainant said that he contacted the company through emails and spoke to their customer care executives who informed him that the refund cheque was issued to one Pankaj Roat, son of former parliamentarian JaiNarayan Roat who had taken the handset to the local service center to get it repaired.

When the complainant asked Pankaj for the refund, the latter refused to have received any such payment. The complainant said that he had not authorized Roat to receive payment on his behalf nor asked the company to issue the cheque to anyone else. He sent many letters to Samsung seeking clarifications, but the company didn’t respond or offer any explanation. The case has been registered under sections 420, 406,467,468,471 of the IPC.