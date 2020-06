This meeting of the GST council will be for the first time after the nationwide lockdown and the council is expected to discuss the revenue shortfall and the compensation to states.

In the last meeting in March, Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the Centre will look into the legality of GST Council borrowing from the market to meet the compensation requirements.

The Council is likely to decide on ways to garner funds to compensate states for the revenue loss due to GST implementation.