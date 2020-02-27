Finance Minister stresses on need for strong action by banking sector for recovery of bad loans

Speaking on the occasion, Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on the need for strong action to get back bad loans. She said, bank branches in hinterland suffer as employees cannot speak in customers’ mother tounge.

She added that bank employees should speak local languages. She said, branch level customer connect is an important credit decision saying banks require judicious mix of personal customer information and data. The Minister said, government wants to use data analytics in banking sector.

The Minister pointed out that many branch level officers in public sector banks do not have enough information on government schemes. She urged upon bankers to give access to customers.