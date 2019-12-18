Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs 38th GST Council meeting in New Delhi

Focus of the GST Council meeting was on revenue augmentation measures. Government plans to boost tax collection in remaining months of fiscal 2019-20.

Earlier in the day the Finance Minister chaired the 4th pre budget consultation meeting with Finance Ministers of states and union territories in connection with the Union Budget 2020-21.

The Finance Minister on Tuesday held consultations with stakeholder groups from industry, services and trade.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary, Secretary Economic Affairs, Revenue Secretary, Secretary DPIIT, Secretary Tourism, Secretary Commerce, CEA, Chairman CBDT, Chairman CBIC had attended the meeting among others.