Finance Minister holds bilateral meeting with UAE counterpart Obaid Al Tayer

Both leaders expressed respect for the long-standing relationship between India and UAE and the need to take it further in mutually beneficial ways.

Finance Minister mentioned that with National Infrastructure Pipeline, NIP, there are greater avenues between India and UAE to collaborate in the field of infrastructure investment.

The leaders agreed to cooperate in the area of FinTech especially UPI and RuPay card, thereby integrating financial transactions between two economies.

The two leaders also agreed to work together in aligning the interests of India and UAE in various international forums including G-20 and ITU, for achieving common goals.