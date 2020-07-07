Finance, IT stocks lift equity indices, Nifty ends near 10,800

The Nifty 50 settled just below the 10,800 mark. It rose 36 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 10,799.65 points against the previous close of 10,763.65.

Healthy buying in financial, banking and IT stocks lifted the indices. The SP BSE IT Index rose by 2.10 per cent while the Banking and Finance indices settled 1.90 per cent and 1.73 per cent higher.

The BSE Sensex closed at 36,674.52, higher by 187.24 points or 0.51 per cent from the previous close of 36,487.28.

It had opened at 36,660.35 and recorded an intra-day high of 36,723.27 and a low of 36,271.09 points.

Investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) was a major boost for the Indian indices. Net purchase by FPIs during the day stood at Rs 829.90 crore

Domestic institutional investors (DII), however, were net sellers and the net value of the stocks sold by DIIs was Rs 784.47 crore.