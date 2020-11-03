Final Result of Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019

The following are the lists, in order of merit, in respect of 241 (*174 + ^67 ) candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2020. The list of 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

The number of vacancies as intimated by the Government, for (I) 112thShort Service Commission Course (for Men) is 225 [(i) 171 vacs for SSC(Men) (NT) UPSC, (ii) 04 vacs for JAG (Men)(NT) October, 2020 Non UPSC and (iii) 50 vacs for NCC Special entry Non UPSC]and for (II) 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course is 15.

The results of Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Verification of Date of Birth and Educational Qualification of these Candidates will be done by Army Head Quarter.

Candidates can also obtain information regarding results by accessing to UPSC website http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Attention of the candidates is also invited to scheme of PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF SCORES AND OTHER DETAILS OF NON-RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES as available in the Commission’s website. Such non-recommended candidates may exercise their options while downloading their marks.

Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination on working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM , in person or over telephone No. 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543.