Film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib to be completed within Mujib centenary year: Information Minister

He said another documentary on the liberation war under the supervision of a Bangladeshi director and Indian co-director is planned to be produced jointly.

He was speaking to the media after the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy visit to him in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Highlighting the depth of Bangladesh India relations, Dr. Hasan Mahmud said that the relation between the two countries was incomparable as it is written in blood. He said Indian soldiers gave their blood for the liberation war of Bangladesh and it will be written in the pages of its history forever.

According to a press release issued by the Information Ministry, Dr. Hasan Mahmud also discussed the possibility of exchange visits of journalists, especially women journalists for training and import-export of films between the two countries.

Rajesh Jha/Dhaka