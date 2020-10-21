Fiinovation partners with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology India Pvt Ltd to implement CSR Project on Phytoremediation in Rajasthan | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Udaipur : Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation), a renowned technical research agency in the CSR domain has joined hands with Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology Pvt Ltd for a phytoremediation based project which is being implemented in the mining areas of Rajasmand and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Fiinovation & Sandvik together, have undertaken similar projects in the industrial zones of Hyderabad and Pune. The intervention is an extension of Sandvik’s commitment to reduce carbon footprint by 2030 by leveraging the process of phytoremediation. The organizations’ objective is to ameliorate the environmental conditions of the targeted regions by planting 50,000 saplings.

Fiinovation, together with its implementation partner, Arpan Seva Sansthan, an Udaipur-based NGO, will manage the on-ground activity and provide technical support for the intervention. Dr. Subh Karan Singh, President, Arpan Seva Sansthan, said “The plantation of 50,000 saplings in 20 hectares near dumping yards in the targeted area will aid the process of phytoremediation and help in removing, stablising and destroying contaminants from soil, air and water. This in turn will help in maintaining ecological balance and safeguarding the biodiversity”.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO – Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd said, “The partnership offers a unique opportunity for all the stakeholders involved to take a step back and look at the causes of climate change. The intervention is a nexus of our commitment towards creating a positive social impact and actions that pave path for a sustainable future”.

Phytoremediation is an eco-friendly method that uses plants and their associated microorganisms to remove, degrade, or isolate toxic substances from the environment. The trees improve the soil condition by absorbing or degrading the heavy metal contaminants present in the soil and also regulate the quality of the water table. Through carbon sequestration, it creates carbon sinks, thereby, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving the air quality index of the area.