Fight Against Covid-19: SpiceJet launches compact ventilation device -SpiceOxy

Additionally, the airline has also introduced fingertip pulse oximeter, a handy device making it easier for people to measure the oxygen level of the blood.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India and Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet were present at the launch of SpiceOxy Ventilator in Delhi. The minister said the device will serve as an affordable option to poor and in rural areas where ventilators are not readily available.