Fight against COVID-19 is people driven: PM Modi

Sharing his thoughts in the Mann Ki Baat programme of All India Radio on Sunday, Prime Minister said, each and every citizen of the country is a soldier in this battle and they are leading the battle.

He lauded the resolve of the people as to how at each and every place, people have come forward to help each other.

The Prime Minister said from arranging food for the needy, to supply of rations, compliance of lockdown, from arrangements in hospitals to manufacturing medical equipments indigenously, entire nation is marching ahead together.

PM Modi urged people not to get caught in the trap of over-confidence and not harbor a feeling that if corona has not yet reached their city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now.

PM said ‘Do Gaz doori hai zaroori’ should be our mantra and people should maintain a distance of two yards and keep themselves healthy.

He cautioned that, in over-enthusiasm, there should be no negligence at the local level or elsewhere and people always have to remain .

The Prime Minister said, many positive changes are organically making their way into the work culture, lifestyle and daily habits of people. The effect that is most visible around is wearing a mask and covering the face.

PM Modi said, in the changed paradigm due to Corona, masks are becoming a part of the lives of people. He said, masks will now become a symbol of cultured society. If people want to save themselves and others from disease, they will have to wear a mask. He also suggested people to use a Gumchha or a light towel to cover the face.

PM Modi said, another awareness that has come about in the society is that people now understand the damage that can be caused by spitting in public places.

He said, it had been a part of the bad habits that people would spit anywhere and it presents a serious challenge both to cleanliness and to health.

He said, people must eradicate the spitting habit. PM Modi said, it will not only boost the basic hygiene levels, but also help in preventing the spread of the Corona infection.

