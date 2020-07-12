Fight against COVID-19 being fought with contribution of every citizen: Amit Shah

Participating in a tree plantation campaign run by the Central Armed Police Forces in Gurugram on Sunday, he said this battle is not being fought by the government alone but with the contribution of each and every citizen of the country.

He said there was apprehension about how a huge country like India which has 130 core population can tackle this pandemic. But the world is witnessing the successful fight against this pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Minister said the security forces are playing a significant role in containing the COVID-19 and the security forces have proved that they not only know how to fight terrorism but also fight COVID with the cooperation of people.