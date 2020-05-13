Fifth evacuation flight from Dhaka leaves for Srinagar

This is the third flight from Dhaka to Srinagar. Most of the passengers on the flight are medical students from India studying in Bangladesh.

The evacuation of the Indian nationals from Bangladesh is being undertaken under the Vande Bharat Mission for Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries due to the Corona pandemic outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

On Tuesday, the fourth evacuation flight from Bangladesh had left Dhaka for Srinagar with 169 medical student.

Earlier, on Monday the third evacuation flight left for Mumbai from Dhaka. The flight carried 104 Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh due to Corona

Two other flights on 8th and 9th May have evacuated Indian citizens from Bangladesh to India.

The first flight carried 168 medical students from Bangladesh to Srinagar on May 8th. The second flight carried 129 Indian citizens to Delhi on May 9.

The passengers of the flight to Srinagar thanked the High Commission of India for its help in arranging the special evacuation flight.

They also thanked the government of India and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh for extending them all help during the process of evacuation from Bangladesh.

