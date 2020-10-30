Fifteenth Finance Commission to submit its report to President Ram Nath Kovind on Nov 9 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Commission concluded their deliberations today on the Report for the next five financial years starting from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

The report has been finalized after wide-ranging consultations with the Union and State Governments, local governments, Chairmen and Members of previous Finance Commissions, Advisory Council to the Commission and other domain experts, academic institutions of eminence and multi-lateral institutions.

The Finance Commission will also present a copy of the Report to the Prime Minister later next month. The Report will be tabled in the Parliament by the Union Finance Minister along with an Action Taken Report of the Government.