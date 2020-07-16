FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule announced

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will have four games every day in a 12-day group stage and matches later in the tournament that go into extra time will extend past midnight in Qatar.

FIFA released the schedule for the first World Cup to be played in November and December on Wednesday, with kickoff times at 00:30 am IST, 3:30 pm IST, 6:30 pm IST and 9:30 pm IST.

Both semifinals – like some games in the previous rounds – will kick off at 00:30 am IST while the final, along with the third place match, will kickoff at 8:30 pm IST .

FIFA is looking to stage the draw for the tournament in late March or early April 2022, when 30 of the 32 finalists will be known.