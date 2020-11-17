FIFA cancels U17 women’s WC in India, allots it 2022 edition

Under-17 World Cup which was to be held in India, but was postponed to 2021 due to pandemic, was cancelled by FIFA and the country was handed hosting rights of the 2022 edition.

Fifa in a statement said: As a result and after careful consideration of the feedback received by the stakeholders combined with the inability to further postpone these tournaments, the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group subsequently recommended that the 2020 editions of the two women’s youth tournaments be cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be offered to the countries that were due to host the 2020 editions.

In light of this, and following further consultation between FIFA and the respective host member associations regarding the 2022 editions of the tournaments, the Bureau of the Council has approved Costa Rica as host of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 and India as host of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 respectively.

The decision was taken by FIFA which took stock of the current global pandemic. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in November this year but later was postponed to February-March next year.