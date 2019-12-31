Festive mood in Goa & other parts of country on New Year’s eve

Programmes are organized in Calangute, Baga, Anjune, Arambol, Colva, Benauli, Palolem and other beaches of Goa. Local as well as foreign tourists participate in these programmes. Tourists from Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala states have also arrived in Goa by cars and other vehicles to participate in New Year celebrations. Mid-night Mass programmes will be held in Churches. Elaborate security and traffic arrangement is in place to avoid traffic congestions at beach areas.

On the eve of New Year, a large number of devotees from all over the country have reached Katra- the base camp of Maa Vaishno Devi Shrine to pay their obeisance to Maa Vaishno Devi and have her Darshans. The devotees including foreigners have arrived at Katra for their onward journey to the Bhawan for having the Darshan of Holy Mata and seek blessing of Maa Vaishno for the New Year.

Himachal Pradesh is all set to welcome New Year. Tourists from within and outside the country are thronging in large number at various tourist places of the hill state on the eve of New Year. Tourists from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and other places are pouring in Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie, Kufri, Bhagsunag and other tourist places of the hill state. In Shimla, tourist in large number have already gathered at historic Ridge Maidan and enjoying sunshine. Himachal Police have made elaborate security agreements to maintain law and order and to ensure smooth flow of traffic.