Festival of Mahashivaratri is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Nepal

All four doors of famous Pashupatinath temple in the capital Kathmandu are open since 3 O’clock. Amid chants of Om Namah Shivaye hundreds of Nagababa and thousands of Sadhu-Sanyasi are performing special rituals in temple premises.

Over one million devotees from Nepal, India and other countries are expected to offer prayers on Mahashivaratri. Pashupati Area Development Trust has made elaborate arrangements.

First time, temple has been decorated with specially imported flowers. Around 200 artists from Delhi have made beautiful figures of Lord Shiva, Ganesha and Nandi. The figures made of colorful flowers are attracting most of the devotees.