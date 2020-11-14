Festival of lights being celebrated with traditional fervour across country

In a message, President Ram Nath Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

He said, the festival inspires work for the service of humanity. He also said people should resolve on this occasion to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy by sharing happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light.

The President said, Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so Diwali celebrations should be pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean.President Kovind expressed the hope this grand festival of happiness and light will bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country.

Vice President. M. Venkaiah Naidu, in his message, said, Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals and morals of Lord Rama’s life. He said, the festival reminds us that we need to constantly quell the demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony in our society.

Vice President.M. Venkaiah Naidu said, Deepawali’s celebrations transcend the boundaries of India and Indians living abroad also celebrate Deepavali with much fanfare.

The Vice President said Deepawali is always an occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate. But this year, given the unprecedented health emergency due to COVID-19, the Vice President urged people to celebrate Diwali by adhering to COVID health and hygiene protocols.

He expressed hope that this festival will dispel the darkness of ignorance and kindle the light of knowledge and enlightenment, bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.

Extending his greetings to the people of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, expressed hope that this festival will further brightness, happiness and prosperity.