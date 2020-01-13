Festival of harvest, Lohri being celebrated today in North India

The festival is mostly associated with crop harvesting and happiness, It also encouraged a sense of community and unity. Several young married couples also pray for a child during Lohri celebrations and those who get child also celebrate it with great fervour.

Another myth about the beginnings of the Lohri festival revolves around the story of Dulla Bhatti – a robber who reportedly saved girls from getting sold. Popcorns, peanuts, Rewari and Gajak are distributed to all neighbours, friends and relatives on the occasion.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have greeted people on the occasion of Lohri. The President, Vice President and Prime Minister hoped that the special harvest festival will bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone’s lives.