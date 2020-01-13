Festival of harvest, Lohri being celebrated in North India

Lohri marks the end of the long nights of winter and welcomes the longer days of summer, as the Sun begins its journey to the Northern Hemisphere. Lohri is celebrated with a bonfire. The festival is mostly associated with crop harvesting and happiness, It also encouraged a sense of community and unity. Several young married couples also pray for a child during Lohri celebrations and those who get child also celebrate it with great fervour.

Another myth about the beginnings of the Lohri festival revolves around the story of Dulla Bhatti – a robber who reportedly saved girls from getting sold. Popcorns, peanuts, Rewari and Gajak are distributed to all neighbours, friends and relatives on the occasion.