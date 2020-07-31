Fertiliser firm RCF sells industrial products worth Rs 200 cr in current financial year

RCF has achieved the feat in the current financial year 2020-21 upto 27th of this month. Despite several constraints during this year, especially in supply chain logistics, RCF has been successful in producing more than 5.9 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers in the 1st Quarter of 2020-21.

The company has also produced more than 2.3 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizers this month and imported over 2 lakh metric tonnes of complex fertilizers of various grades and 13 lakh metric tonnes of Urea. The Company has immensely contributed towards ensuring food security and endeavored to provide uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to farmers.

It has remained a strong driving force for furthering agricultural and industrial growth of the nation during these challenging times.