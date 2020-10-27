Feni bridge connecting India & B'desh to be completed by December: Nitin Gadkari | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

This was announced on Tuesday by the Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari while laying the foundation stone of nine National Highway projects in Tripura through video conferencing.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Feni bridge being built at the cost of Rs. 129 crore will ease the transportation of goods from Chattogram and Kolkata ports.

An integrated check post is also proposed to be built near Sabrum.

He said that the construction of the RCC bridge over Feni will improve connectivity to the international border with Bangladesh.

Describing Tripura as the gateway of the ‘Act East Policy’ of the government , Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) Dr. Jitendra Singh said that very soon a train to Bangladesh from Tripura will start.

It will herald a new chapter and open new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to the seaports.