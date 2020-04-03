FCI ensures uninterrupted supply of wheat, rice across country

Even in this challenging operational environment, FCI is able to meet the increasing demand of food grains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat and rice throughout the country mostly by Rail.

FCI is fully prepared to meet the food grain requirement under National Food Security Act of 5 Kilogram per month to the beneficiary. Besides, the Corporation is also ready to meet additional demand including supply of 5 kilogram per person for next 3 months to over 81 Crore people under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana. FCI has currently over 56 Million Metric Tonnes of Food Grain.

Since the day of lockdown , FCI has moved 410 rakes carrying over 11 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains. FCI is conducting e-auctions under Open Market Sales Scheme for providing Wheat to the empanelled Roller Flour Mills and State Government to ease the supply constraint in the market.