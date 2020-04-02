FCI ensures uninterrupted supply of wheat and rice

Consumer Affairs Ministrysaid, FCI is fully prepared to meet not only the food grain requirement underNational Food Security Act but also any additional demand including supply of 5Kg per Person for next three months to more than 81 Crore people under PMGarib Kalyan Ann Yojana.

The Ministry said, as on 31st of last month, FCI hasover 56 million tonnes of Food Grains. It said, FCI is able to meet theincreasing demand of food grains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat andrice throughout the country mostly by Rail.

A total of 53 Rakes are beingloaded yesterday carrying about one lakh 48 thousand Metric Tonnes food grainstock. The Ministry said, since the day of lockdown, FCI has moved 352 rakescarrying an approximate quantity of nine lakh 86 thousand metric tonnes.