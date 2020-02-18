FATF says terrorist groups continue to benefit from funds through illegal activities

Without naming Pakistan, the FATF said that terrorists use various methods to gain financing, including using social media to identify new followers and to solicit financial or other forms of material support. The FATF said it is monitoring terrorist financing risks and works to help authorities trace funding to strengthen prosecutions.

The week-long Financial Action Task Force plenary, currently underway in Paris, will decide Pakistan’s fate, whether it will continue in the FATF’s ‘Grey List’, or put in the ‘Black List’ or spared from listing. India has maintained that Pakistan extends regular support to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, whose prime target is India and urged FATF to take action against Islamabad.